a year ago
Hugo Boss to close more stores as it cuts outlook
#Apparel & Accessories
August 5, 2016 / 5:45 AM / a year ago

Hugo Boss to close more stores as it cuts outlook

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BERLIN, Aug 5 (Reuters) - Mark Langer, the new chief executive of Hugo Boss, said the German fashion house would close another 20 stores and refocus its U.S. business as it cut its full-year outlook following a slump in second-quarter profits.

Hugo Boss reported quarterly net profit fell 84 percent to 11 million euros ($12.25 million) on sales down 4 percent to 622 million. The net profit missed average analyst forecasts for 36 million, while sales were ahead of consensus for 611 million.

Hugo Boss now expects full-year currency adjusted sales to fall between zero and 3 percent, compared with a previous outlook for a rise, while it expects earnings before interest, taxation, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) before special items to fall 17-23 percent. ($1 = 0.8980 euros) (Reporting by Emma Thomasson; Editing by Arno Schuetze)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
