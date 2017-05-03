BRIEF-Wittchen April revenue up 25 pct YoY
* April revenue 11.5 million zlotys ($3.0 million), up 25 percent year on year Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 3.8279 zlotys) (Gdynia Newsroom)
BERLIN May 3 German fashion house Hugo Boss reported a better-than-expected increase in first-quarter sales and net profit on Wednesday, helped by a recovery in China as well as growth in Britain, where the weak pound has boosted tourist spending.
Hugo Boss said net profit rose 25 percent to 48 million euros ($52 million) on sales up 1 percent to 651 million euros, beating average analyst forecasts for 46 million and 641 million respectively, according to a Reuters poll.
The results add to signs of a pickup in demand for luxury goods, particularly in China, with companies including LVMH , the world's biggest luxury goods group, and Hermes recently reporting a recovery.
($1 = 0.9152 euros) (Reporting by Emma Thomasson; Editing by Maria Sheahan)
* Says CEO Emanuel Chirico's FY 2016 total compensation was $16.1 million versus $11.6 million in FY 2015 - sec filing
* April revenue c. 48.5 million zlotys ($12.64 million), up 7.5 percent year on year Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 3.8378 zlotys) (Gdynia Newsroom)