FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Hugo Boss trims outlook on slowing economy
Sections
Featured
How the opioid crisis is blowing a hole in finances of small towns
Opioids
How the opioid crisis is blowing a hole in finances of small towns
Witnessing a perilous journey from Myanmar to Bangladesh
Reuters Backstory
Witnessing a perilous journey from Myanmar to Bangladesh
De-centralizing power in Japan
energy & environment
De-centralizing power in Japan
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Apparel & Accessories
November 4, 2014 / 6:41 AM / 3 years ago

Hugo Boss trims outlook on slowing economy

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BERLIN, Nov 4 (Reuters) - German fashion house Hugo Boss trimmed its 2014 sales and profit outlook on Tuesday due to the slowing European economy even as it reported third-quarter sales rose faster than expected.

Hugo Boss said in a statement it expects currency-adjusted sales to grow by 6-8 percent for the full year, while operating profit should rise by 5-7 percent. It previously forecast a high single-digit percentage rise for both figures.

Third-quarter net profit rose 2 percent to 114.7 million euros while sales grew 9 percent to 717 million, compared with average analyst forecasts of 123 million euros and 710 million euros, respectively.

($1 = 0.7464 Euros)

Reporting by Emma Thomasson; Editing by Kirsti Knolle

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.