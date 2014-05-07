FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Hugo Boss reports strong sales in womenswear, Europe
May 7, 2014 / 5:55 AM / 3 years ago

Hugo Boss reports strong sales in womenswear, Europe

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BERLIN, May 7 (Reuters) - German fashion house Hugo Boss saw double-digit growth for its womenswear business and strong sales in Europe in the first quarter as it confirmed its outlook for 2014.

Hugo Boss reported net profit was flat for the first three months at 81.6 million euros ($113.69 million), while sales grew 3 percent to 612.6 million, in line with average analyst forecasts for 81 million euros and 611 million euros.

Hugo Boss, best known for its men’s suits, has been heavily marketing its new womenswear designer Jason Wu - a favorite of U.S. First Lady Michelle Obama, saying it had seen double-digit growth rates in this part of its business. ($1 = 0.7177 Euros) (Reporting by Emma Thomasson. Editing by Caroline Copley.)

