July 31, 2014 / 5:50 AM / 3 years ago

Hugo Boss sales growth boosted by running own stores

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BERLIN, July 31 (Reuters) - German fashion house Hugo Boss reported second-quarter sales grew 5 percent, helped by its strategy of running more of its own stores as it confirmed its full-year targets.

Net profit rose 20 percent to 62.5 million euros ($83.7 million) while sales grew 5 percent to 558.9 million, compared with average analyst forecasts of 61.4 million euros and 568 million euros, respectively.

Best known for its men’s suits, the group reiterated a 2014 forecast for a high single-digit percentage rise in currency-adjusted sales and operating earnings.

“Despite the persistently difficult environment in some key markets, we will grow even faster in the second half of the year, particularly in terms of earnings,” Chief Executive Claus-Dietrich Lahrs said in a statement. ($1 = 0.7464 Euros)

Reporting by Emma Thomasson; Editing by Christoph Steitz

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
