Hugo Boss sticks by 2015 sales target despite difficulties
#Credit Markets
November 4, 2014 / 2:20 PM / 3 years ago

Hugo Boss sticks by 2015 sales target despite difficulties

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BERLIN, Nov 4 (Reuters) - German fashion house Hugo Boss is sticking by its target to reach 2015 sales of 3 billion euros ($3.75 billion) although it is becoming increasingly difficult given factors like exchange rate effects, Chief Financial Officer Mark Langer said on Tuesday.

Langer told a conference call for analysts that it was too early to give more detail on the target set in 2011 but said that Hugo Boss was currently completing its assessment on its mid-term goals and would comment further when appropriate.

$1 = 0.7995 euro Reporting by Emma Thomasson; Editing by Maria Sheahan

