Italy's Marzotto family completes purchase of Hugo Boss stake
February 10, 2015 / 10:31 AM / 3 years ago

Italy's Marzotto family completes purchase of Hugo Boss stake

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MILAN, Feb 10 (Reuters) - Italy’s Marzotto family has completed the purchase of a 7 percent stake, or 5 million shares, in luxury goods company Hugo Boss through holding companies Zignago Holding SpA and PFC Srl, the firms said in a statement on Tuesday.

The deal was supported by a 150 million euros ($169 million) financing arranged by Mediobanca.

In a separate statement on Tuesday, Italian merchant bank Tamburi said it had bought 490,000 ordinary shares in Hugo Boss for 50 million euros in a share placement. ($1 = 0.8858 euros) (Reporting by Danilo Masoni; editing by Agnieszka Flak)

