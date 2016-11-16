FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
9 months ago
Hugo Boss expects to return to growth by 2018
#Trump
#Markets
#Energy&Environment
#SpecialReport
#NorthKorea
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Cities bear a legal burden for Tasers
Shock Tactics
Cities bear a legal burden for Tasers
Wild trading disrupts the market's summertime calm
Exchange-Traded Funds
Wild trading disrupts the market's summertime calm
Charlottesville shrouds Confederate statues
U.S.
Charlottesville shrouds Confederate statues
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Cyclical Consumer Goods
November 16, 2016 / 7:20 AM / 9 months ago

Hugo Boss expects to return to growth by 2018

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BERLIN, Nov 16 (Reuters) - The new chief executive of Hugo Boss said he expects to return the struggling German fashion house to growth in 2018 as he announced plans to slim down its brand portfolio in a bid to appeal to younger customers at lower prices.

Mark Langer, the former finance chief who was appointed CEO in May, said the company will focus in future on two main brands - upper premium businesswear under the BOSS label, and a new positioning for its HUGO label for a younger audience.

Ahead of an investor day in London, Boss said it expected 2017 to be a year of stabilisation, predicting a return to growth in 2018, with plans to harmonise prices across the globe set to be completed by the end of 2018. (Reporting by Emma Thomasson; Editing by Victoria Bryan)

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.