Permira extends lock-up period for Hugo Boss shares

FRANKFURT, May 3 (Reuters) - Hugo Boss said on Friday private equity firm Permira has now committed itself to holding on to its remaining shares in the German fashion house for nine months, compared with six months previously.

The news comes after Hugo Boss said earlier on Friday that Permira was selling a further 10 percent stake in Hugo Boss, reducing its holding to about 56 percent and cashing in on an investment whose share price has doubled since it first invested in 2007.

