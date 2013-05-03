FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Permira extends lock-up period for Hugo Boss shares
Sections
Featured
Chaos, hacks stalk bitcoin investors
Future of Money
Chaos, hacks stalk bitcoin investors
Reuters Backstory: No stranger to crisis in Puerto Rico
Puerto Rico
Reuters Backstory: No stranger to crisis in Puerto Rico
When stock-picking, growth is what matters most
Exchange-traded funds
When stock-picking, growth is what matters most
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
May 3, 2013 / 9:31 AM / 4 years ago

Permira extends lock-up period for Hugo Boss shares

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

FRANKFURT, May 3 (Reuters) - Hugo Boss said on Friday private equity firm Permira has now committed itself to holding on to its remaining shares in the German fashion house for nine months, compared with six months previously.

The news comes after Hugo Boss said earlier on Friday that Permira was selling a further 10 percent stake in Hugo Boss, reducing its holding to about 56 percent and cashing in on an investment whose share price has doubled since it first invested in 2007.

Permira was not immediately available for comment. (Reporting by Maria Sheahan; Additional reporting by Arno Schuetze; Editing by Peter Dinkloh)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.