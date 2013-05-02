FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Hugo Boss says April trading trends similar to Q1
May 2, 2013 / 12:55 PM / 4 years ago

Hugo Boss says April trading trends similar to Q1

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

FRANKFURT, May 2 (Reuters) - Hugo Boss’ April trading has seen a continuation of the trends it saw in the first quarter, the fashion house’s chief financial officer said on Thursday.

The group saw roughly flat like-for-like sales in Europe in the first quarter, CFO Mark Langer told analysts. Sales in mainland China remained subdued, although business had picked up in Hong Kong and Macau, CEO Claus-Dietrich Lahrs said.

Earlier, Hugo Boss reported a bigger than expected drop in first-quarter sales as sluggish European markets, a slowdown in Asia and a shift to producing four collections a year impacted results.

It confirmed its outlook for 2013 and said sales from its own retail stores rose 15 percent in the first quarter, however, helping shares rise over 5 percent. (Reporting by Victoria Bryan)

