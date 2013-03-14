FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Hugo Boss CEO sees European market improving in H2
Sections
Featured
More fuel arriving, power still down for most
Puerto Rico
More fuel arriving, power still down for most
Two rights at Uber in danger of making a wrong
Breakingviews
Two rights at Uber in danger of making a wrong
When women drive the story in Saudi Arabia
Reuters Backstory
When women drive the story in Saudi Arabia
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Apparel & Accessories
March 14, 2013 / 8:16 AM / in 5 years

Hugo Boss CEO sees European market improving in H2

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

METZINGEN, Germany, March 14 (Reuters) - German fashion house Hugo Boss is steeling itself for a challenging market place in Europe this year, although it sees an improvement in comparison to 2012, its chief executive told Reuters in an interview.

“It’s going to improve slightly and I am pretty positive that during the second half of 2013 we are going to see a different picture to what we saw at end of 2012,” Claus-Dietrich Lahrs told Reuters Insider Television after the group published full 2012 results.

Europe, including the Middle East and Africa, makes up 59 percent of sales at Hugo Boss. Despite the effects of the euro zone crisis, the company still managed to increase 2012 sales in the region by 10 percent, helped by expansion of its own retail network. (Reporting by Reuters Insider and Victoria Bryan)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.