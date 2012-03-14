FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Hugo Boss sees sales growth slowing in 2012
Sections
Featured
U.S. flies bombers over Korea as Trump discusses options
World
U.S. flies bombers over Korea as Trump discusses options
Helicopters pluck 42 people, 5 dogs, 1 cat from brink of wildfire
U.S.
Helicopters pluck 42 people, 5 dogs, 1 cat from brink of wildfire
Despite sanctions, Russian firms acquire Microsoft software
Technology
Despite sanctions, Russian firms acquire Microsoft software
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Credit Markets
March 14, 2012 / 6:50 AM / in 6 years

Hugo Boss sees sales growth slowing in 2012

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BASEL, Switzerland, March 14 (Reuters) - German fashion house Hugo Boss said sales growth would slow in 2012 after having reported record figures in 2011.

It said it expected currency-adjusted sales to rise by up to 10 percent, with growth coming from all regions, compared with 19 percent in 2011.

Core profit -- earnings before interest, tax, depreciation, amortisation and special effects -- would rise at a faster rate than sales, the group said on Wednesday.

The group, known for its mens’ suits, had already reported preliminary 2011 results showing sales of 2.06 billion euros ($2.7 billion) and core profit up 34 percent to 469 million. ($1 = 0.7628 euros) (Reporting by Victoria Bryan)

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.