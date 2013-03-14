FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Hugo Boss sees sales, profits growth of under 10 pct
#Earnings Season
March 14, 2013 / 6:36 AM / 5 years ago

Hugo Boss sees sales, profits growth of under 10 pct

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

METZINGEN, Germany, March 14 (Reuters) - German fashion house Hugo Boss said it expected sales and earning to rise by under 10 percent this year, albeit still faster than growth predicted for the luxury market as a whole.

Hugo Boss had already reported forecast-beating preliminary results for 2012 last month, with sales up 10 percent on a currency-neutral basis to 2.35 billion euros ($3.04 billion) and a 13 percent rise in earnings before interest, tax depreciation, amortisation (EBITDA) and special items of 529 million.

The group said both sales and core profit would rise by a high single digit amount in 2013.

Consultancy Bain has forecast growth of 4-6 percent a year for the luxury market through 2015, after 10 percent in 2012, as growth in China, which has been driving the luxury market, slows.

Hugo Boss, known for its sharp suits, also said it was on track for its medium-term target to increase sales to 3 billion euros and core profit to 750 million euros in 2015.

It increased the dividend for 2012 to 3.12 eur per share, up from 2.88 euros in the previous year. ($1 = 0.7722 euros) (Reporting by Victoria Bryan)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
