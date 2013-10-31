FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
#Financials
October 31, 2013 / 1:56 PM / 4 years ago

Hugo Boss sticks to 2015 targets

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

FRANKFURT, Oct 31 (Reuters) - Gernman fashion house Hugo Boss is sticking to its 2015 targets, even after a worse than expected sales increase in the third quarter, its finance head said on Thursday.

“We see no reason to revise the mid term outlook based on quarterly trading,” Mark Langer told analysts on a conference call, adding more details would be given at an investor day at the end of the month.

Hugo Boss aims to increase group sales to 3 billion euros ($4.1 billion) and reach core profit of 750 million euros by 2015, but analysts are less optimistic, forecasting sales of 2.9 billion and core profit of 714 million.

Langer added there had been no signs in improvement in trading in mainland China, where several luxury brands have been struggling recently. ($1 = 0.7262 euros) (Reporting by Victoria Bryan)

