Hugo Boss sees 2014 earnings growth
March 13, 2014 / 6:46 AM / 4 years ago

Hugo Boss sees 2014 earnings growth

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

FRANKFURT, March 13 (Reuters) - German fashion house Hugo Boss on Thursday said it expected 2014 sales and earnings to rise by a high single-digit percentage at constant currencies.

Analysts polled by Reuters on average saw 2014 sales up 9.2 percent at 2.65 billion euros ($3.7 billion) and adjusted earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) of 625 million euros, up by 10.6 percent.

Hugo Boss proposed raising its dividend payment to shareholders to 3.34 per share from 3.12 euros for 2012, which lagged consensus for 3.50 euros. The company traditionally pays out around 60-80 percent of its net earnings as dividends.

Hugo Boss said it aims to reach a 25 percent EBITDA margin - core profit as a percentage of sales - in the medium term. It reported a 2013 margin of just over 23 percent.

$1 = 0.7192 euros Reporting by Kirsti Knolle; Editing by Maria Sheahan

