Hugo Boss says to grow faster than market in 2013
February 8, 2013

Hugo Boss says to grow faster than market in 2013

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

FRANKFURT, Feb 8 (Reuters) - German fashion house Hugo Boss said it was confident of posting stronger growth than the luxury market in 2013 as it reported a 18 percent rise in sales for the fourth quarter.

The company, known for its men’s suits, had been expecting a slow start to 2013 before a pick-up for the rest of the year, its chief financial officer Mark Langer told Reuters in an interview last month.

“Despite the still challenging market environment, I am confident that we will continue to post stronger growth than the overall market in 2013,” Chief Executive Claus Dietrich Lahrs said in a statement on Friday.

The group also reported a 42 percent rise in core profit for the fourth quarter, to 138 million euros ($185 million). ($1 = 0.7469 euros) (Reporting by Victoria Bryan)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
