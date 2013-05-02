FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Hugo Boss Q1 sales fall more than expected
May 2, 2013 / 5:57 AM / 4 years ago

Hugo Boss Q1 sales fall more than expected

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

FRANKFURT, May 2 (Reuters) - German fashion house Hugo Boss reported a bigger than expected decline in first-quarter sales as sluggish European markets, a slowdown in Asia and a shift to producing four collections a year impacted results.

Sales eased by 2 percent to 593 million euros ($782 million), while earnings before interest, tax, depreciation, amortisation and special items (EBITDA) fell 11 percent to 133 million.

The consensus had been for flat sales, according to a Reuters poll. Analysts had seen core profit declining between 7 and 13 percent.

“With a better performance of the wholesale business in the further course of this year, we shall return to renewed growth in the second quarter already,” Chief Executive Claus-Dietrich Lahrs said in a statement.

He confirmed the group’s goals to increase sales and profit by less than 10 percent this year.

$1 = 0.7580 euros Reporting by Victoria Bryan

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
