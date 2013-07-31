FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Hugo Boss says own retail could make up more of 2015 sales goal
July 31, 2013 / 1:30 PM / in 4 years

Hugo Boss says own retail could make up more of 2015 sales goal

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

FRANKFURT, July 31 (Reuters) - Hugo Boss sales through its own stores and shop-in-shops now make up a “minimum” 55 percent of its 2015 sales target of 3 billion euros, after it took over store space from various department store partners in the last year, its Chief Financial Officer said.

“How much higher this will be, it’s a bit difficult to forecast. Over the last 18-24 months, there’s been a lot of interest from concession partners,” Mark Langer said on Wednesday.

He was speaking after the group reported better than expected profit and announced a deal to take control of the selling space for its products in 37 Saks department stores in the United States.

