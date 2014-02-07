FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Hugo Boss says confident for 2014 after Q4 profit jump
February 7, 2014 / 6:41 AM / 4 years ago

Hugo Boss says confident for 2014 after Q4 profit jump

FRANKFURT, Feb 7 (Reuters) - German fashion house Hugo Boss said it was confident for 2014 after reporting a 17-percent rise in fourth-quarter core profit.

The company on Friday reported fourth-quarter adjusted earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) of 157 million euros ($213.5 million) on sales of 649 million euros.

Analysts had, on average, expected sales of 663 million euros and core profit of 158 million, according to estimates from Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S. ($1 = 0.7353 euros) (Reporting by Victoria Bryan; Editing by Christoph Steitz)

