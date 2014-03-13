Hugo Boss sees double-digit growth in womenswear in 2014

METZINGEN, Germany, March 13 (Reuters) - German fashion house Hugo Boss expects double-digit percentage growth at its struggling womenswear business this year, Chief Executive Claus-Dietrich Lahrs said at a press conference on Thursday.

As the business has been expanding more slowly than originally hoped, the group has hired Jason Wu, a U.S.-based designer whose dresses have been worn by First Lady Michelle Obama and actresses Reese Witherspoon and Diane Kruger, in a bid to shake up sales. (Reporting by Ilona Wissenbach; Writing by Kirsti Knolle; Editing by Maria Sheahan)