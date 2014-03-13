FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Hugo Boss sees double-digit growth in womenswear in 2014
Sections
Featured
NFL players, owners defy Trump
U.S.
NFL players, owners defy Trump
Survivalists stock up as disasters roil the planet
U.S.
Survivalists stock up as disasters roil the planet
Commentary: Don’t blame populism for Brexit mayhem
Brexit
Commentary: Don’t blame populism for Brexit mayhem
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Apparel & Accessories
March 13, 2014 / 9:31 AM / 4 years ago

Hugo Boss sees double-digit growth in womenswear in 2014

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

METZINGEN, Germany, March 13 (Reuters) - German fashion house Hugo Boss expects double-digit percentage growth at its struggling womenswear business this year, Chief Executive Claus-Dietrich Lahrs said at a press conference on Thursday.

As the business has been expanding more slowly than originally hoped, the group has hired Jason Wu, a U.S.-based designer whose dresses have been worn by First Lady Michelle Obama and actresses Reese Witherspoon and Diane Kruger, in a bid to shake up sales. (Reporting by Ilona Wissenbach; Writing by Kirsti Knolle; Editing by Maria Sheahan)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.