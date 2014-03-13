Hugo Boss says European business developed well since January

METZINGEN, Germany, March 13 (Reuters) - German fashion house Hugo Boss had an “extraordinarily pleasing” start to 2014 at its important European business, Chief Executive Claus-Dietrich Lahrs said at a press conference on Thursday.

Europe, which makes up 60 percent of the group’s sales, already developed very positively last year, Chief Financial Officer Mark Langer said in February, as opposed to the United States where growth slowed and to China where business remained subdued.

The Chinese business started well in January, CEO Lahrs said on Thursday, although consumers remained uncertain. (Reporting by Ilona Wissenbach; Writing by Kirsti Knolle; Editing by Maria Sheahan)