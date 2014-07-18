FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
#Market News
July 18, 2014 / 5:50 AM / 3 years ago

Huhtamaki Q2 results meet analyst expectations

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

HELSINKI, July 18 (Reuters) - Finnish packaging maker Huhtamaki on Friday reported second-quarter operating profit in line with market expectations and stood by its outlook for trading conditions to remain relatively stable in 2014.

The company, known for making paper cups for McDonald’s , posted April-June underlying operating profit of 54 million euros ($73 million) compared to a mean forecast of 53.6 million in a Reuters poll of analysts and year-ago 49.2 million.

Sales in the quarter amounted to 628 million euros, also in line with analyst expectations.

Huhtamaki said earlier on Friday it will start evaluating options for its Films business and could eventually divest the operation. ($1 = 0.7396 Euros) (Reporting by Sakari Suoninen, editing by Jussi Rosendahl)

