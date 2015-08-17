Central Huijin plans to raise Rmb30bn from onshore bonds

HONG KONG, Aug 17 (IFR) - State-owned Chinese investment company Central Huijin Investment plans to issue 30 billion yuan ($4.68 billion) of onshore bonds next month, a source familiar with the matter said.

The tenor of the bonds has yet to be decided.

The domestic arm of the mainland’s sovereign wealth fund, China Investment Corp, raised 187.5 billion yuan through sales of bonds in 2010.

Huijin used the proceeds to inject capital into Export-Import Bank of China and China Export and Credit Insurance Corp.

It also participated in refinancing activities of Industrial and Commercial Bank of China, Bank of China and China Construction Bank.

The China Securities Regulatory Commission said on Friday that state margin lender China Securities Finance Corp had recently transferred some shares bought during the sell-off to Huijin for the latter to be a long-term holder of such stocks. (Reporting by Ina Zhou; editing by Daniel Stanton)