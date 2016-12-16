FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
8 months ago
China Huishan Dairy halts trading after short seller report
#Trump
#Markets
#Energy&Environment
#SpecialReport
#NorthKorea
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
North Korea signals a more powerful ICBM in the works
North Korea
North Korea signals a more powerful ICBM in the works
Canada frets over possible huge surge in asylum-seekers
Canada
Canada frets over possible huge surge in asylum-seekers
Flying water taxis highlight French startup frustrations
Technology
Flying water taxis highlight French startup frustrations
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Intel
December 16, 2016 / 4:20 AM / 8 months ago

China Huishan Dairy halts trading after short seller report

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

SHANGHAI, Dec 16 (Reuters) - China Huishan Dairy suspended trading on Friday after a report from U.S.-based short-seller Muddy Waters questioned the firm's profits and said it had inflated spending on its cattle farms to artificially raise capital expenditure figures.

Shares in Huishan Dairy - which carried out a $1.3 billion listing in Hong Kong in 2013 - were suspended down 2.14 percent on Friday morning. The shares recouped some losses in morning trade after having dropped as much as 4.3 percent to their lowest in more than a year.

Muddy Waters said it believed the Chinese dairy to be worth "close to zero" because it had misrepresented its self-sufficiency on alfalfa used as feed for cattle, was over-leveraged and had overstated its spending.

An official in Huishan Dairy's investor relations department said the firm was now going through the report and would later publish a response. He added the firm had seen a build-up of short positions in the last few weeks.

The official, who asked not to be named, said this was common practice for groups such as Muddy Waters.

"In the run-up, you get lots of related groups building up short-positions, then suddenly they'll write their own report, something baseless, and get the stock price to fall," he said.

Huishan Dairy posted revenues of 4.5 billion yuan ($647.9 million) in the year to end-March 2016, up 15 percent from the same period in 2015.

$1 = 6.9460 Chinese yuan Reporting by Adam Jourdan; Editing by Jacqueline Wong

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.