China's Huishan Dairy plans $600 mln IPO in 2013-IFR

Oct 1 (Reuters) - China’s Huishan Dairy, a Shenyang-based maker of dairy products, has invited banks to pitch for its proposed Hong Kong initial public offering next year that could raise at least $600 million, IFR reported on Monday.

The deal size could be much higher if market conditions are strong as the company is witnessing rapid growth rate, IFR quoted a source as saying.

Banks are required to submit their proposals after the holidays in China.

With a history of more than 60 years, Huishan is the largest producer of dairy products in Northeast China.

Hong Kong jewelry firm Chow Tai Fook is among Huishan’s pre-IPO investors. (Reporting by by Fiona Lau of IFR; Editing by Kevin Lim)