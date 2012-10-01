FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
China's Huishan Dairy plans $600 mln IPO in 2013-IFR
Sections
Featured
Police, FBI seek public's help in finding motive behind massacre
Las Vegas
Police, FBI seek public's help in finding motive behind massacre
Lives depending on generators and volunteer doctors
Puerto Rico
Lives depending on generators and volunteer doctors
Trump tax plan could fuel automation boom
Exchange-traded funds
Trump tax plan could fuel automation boom
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Credit Markets
October 1, 2012 / 10:21 AM / in 5 years

China's Huishan Dairy plans $600 mln IPO in 2013-IFR

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Oct 1 (Reuters) - China’s Huishan Dairy, a Shenyang-based maker of dairy products, has invited banks to pitch for its proposed Hong Kong initial public offering next year that could raise at least $600 million, IFR reported on Monday.

The deal size could be much higher if market conditions are strong as the company is witnessing rapid growth rate, IFR quoted a source as saying.

Banks are required to submit their proposals after the holidays in China.

With a history of more than 60 years, Huishan is the largest producer of dairy products in Northeast China.

Hong Kong jewelry firm Chow Tai Fook is among Huishan’s pre-IPO investors. (Reporting by by Fiona Lau of IFR; Editing by Kevin Lim)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.