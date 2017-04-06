HONG KONG, April 6 China Huishan Dairy Holding
Co Ltd said an executive director had resigned, the
fifth member of senior management to step down in less than a
week at the troubled dairy company, but added he would continue
to be employed by the group.
China Huishan, whose shares have been suspended after an 85
percent drop in a single day last month, said late on Wednesday
that Xu Guangyi had resigned with effect from April 1 to spend
more time on the company's days-to-day operations.
"Mr Xu remains in employment with the group and is
principally responsible for overseeing the dairy farming
business, feeds plantation, feeds processing and project and
infrastructure management of the group," China Huishan said in a
statement to the stock exchange.
The company said last Friday that four independent directors
had quit and an executive remained missing, warning shareholders
it would need more time to check its financial position before
updating the market.
Executive director Ge Kun, who ran treasury operations for
the group, remains uncontactable and Huishan has filed a missing
person report with Hong Kong police, the company has said.
Trading in the company's shares remains suspended pending
further statements. It expects to update the market next week.
