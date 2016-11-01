FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
10 months ago
Huishang Bank Corp hires banks for unrated US dollar AT1s
#Trump
#HurricaneHarvey
#Energy&Environment
#SpecialReport
#NorthKorea
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
How Taser inserts itself into probes over its own weapons
Reuters Investigates
How Taser inserts itself into probes over its own weapons
This is the real anniversary of the financial crisis
Breakingviews
This is the real anniversary of the financial crisis
Hurricane Harvey could be most powerful storm in 12 years
U.S.
Hurricane Harvey could be most powerful storm in 12 years
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
November 1, 2016 / 1:26 AM / 10 months ago

Huishang Bank Corp hires banks for unrated US dollar AT1s

Frances Yoon

1 Min Read

SEOUL, Nov 1 (IFR) - Huishang Bank Corp has mandated CCB International, Haitong International, BOC International, HSBC, UBS and Deutsche Bank as joint global coordinators for an offering of US dollar Additional Tier 1 securities.

The bank has regulatory approval to issue up to 6 billion renminbi ($886 million) in offshore preference shares, which will count towards Additional Tier 1 capital.

Unusually, the securities will not have a credit rating.

Meetings with fixed-income investors for the proposed Reg S issue will begin in Hong Kong tomorrow.

The joint global coordinators are also bookrunners with ABC International, CEB International, CITIC CLSA Securities, CMB International, Credit Suisse and Essence International. (Reporting by Frances Yoon; editing by Dharsan Singh and Daniel Stanton)

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.