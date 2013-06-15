FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
China Huishang Bank hires five advisers for planned $1-1.5bln HK IPO-IFR
Sections
Featured
Chaos, hacks stalk bitcoin investors
Future of Money
Chaos, hacks stalk bitcoin investors
Reuters Backstory: No stranger to crisis in Puerto Rico
Puerto Rico
Reuters Backstory: No stranger to crisis in Puerto Rico
When stock-picking, growth is what matters most
Exchange-traded funds
When stock-picking, growth is what matters most
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
June 15, 2013 / 1:41 AM / in 4 years

China Huishang Bank hires five advisers for planned $1-1.5bln HK IPO-IFR

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

HONG KONG, June 15 (Reuters) - China’s city commercial lender Huishang Bank has hired five underwriters to arrange its planned $1-1.5 billion Hong Kong initial public offering (IPO), IFR reported late on Friday.

The five joint global co-ordinators managing the offer are: BOC International, Citic Securities International, JP Morgan, Morgan Stanley and UBS, IFR, a Thomson Reuters publication, said citing sources familiar with the situation.

Hefei-based Huishang is planning to list in Hong Kong at the end of 2013 or early next year, the report added.

Huishang had originally planned to list in Shanghai but with the A-share IPO market showing no signs of reopening, it is now turning to Hong Kong. Citic Securities was the sponsor of its Shanghai IPO.

Huishang is one of the 16 city and rural commercial lenders to file listing applications to the China Securities Regulatory Commission. It obtained shareholder approval in April for its proposed Hong Kong listing. (Reporting by Fiona Lau; editing by Michael Perry)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.