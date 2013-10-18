FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
China's Huishang Bank to pre-market up to $1.2bln HK IPO Monday-IFR
October 18, 2013 / 5:39 AM / 4 years ago

China's Huishang Bank to pre-market up to $1.2bln HK IPO Monday-IFR

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SINGAPORE, Oct 18 (Reuters) - China’s Huishang Bank Corp Ltd is set to pre-market its Hong Kong initial public offering on Monday, seeking to raise $1-$1.2 billion, IFR reported on Friday.

Hefei-based Huishang Bank secured listing approval from the Hong Kong stock exchange on Thursday, the report added. Huishang joins Bank of Chongqing, another Chinese city commercial lender to seek a Hong Kong listing this month.

Premarketing is scheduled to run for a week, with a roadshow set to be launched in the week of Oct. 28, IFR, a Thomson Reuters publication, reported, citing two sources familiar with the matter.

BOC International, Citic Securities International, JP Morgan, Morgan Stanley and UBS are leading the transaction. (Reporting by Fiona Lau at IFR; Editing by Michael Urquhart)

