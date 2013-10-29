FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Huishang Bank launches $1.3 bln HK IPO, adds cornerstone investor
Sections
Featured
Puerto Rico presses for shipping waiver to speed up relief
Puerto Rico
Puerto Rico presses for shipping waiver to speed up relief
NAFTA talks overshadowed by U.S. duty on Bombardier jets
Bombardier Battle
NAFTA talks overshadowed by U.S. duty on Bombardier jets
Sowing seeds of a profit-slashing grains glut
Fields of Debt
Sowing seeds of a profit-slashing grains glut
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
October 29, 2013 / 2:11 AM / 4 years ago

Huishang Bank launches $1.3 bln HK IPO, adds cornerstone investor

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

HONG KONG, Oct 29 (Reuters) - Huishang Bank Corp Ltd, the largest city commercial bank in central China, has added Jiangsu Huijin to the roster of investors buying into an initial public offering of shares in Hong Kong that could be worth up to $1.3 billion.

According to a term sheet for the deal seen by Reuters on Tuesday, Jiangsu Huijin joined Chow Tai Fook, controlled by Hong Kong jewelry and property billionaire Cheng Yu-Tung, Chinese property group China Vanke Co Ltd and three other cornerstone investor pledging to buy up to $639 million worth of shares in the IPO.

The deal is the biggest in Hong Kong by a bank since Chongqing Rural Commercial Bank raised $1.7 billion in its IPO in September 2010, according to Reuters data.

BOC International, Citic Securities International , JPMorgan, Morgan Stanley and UBS AG are leading the transaction.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.