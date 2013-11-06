UPDATE 2-Huishang, Chongqing set soft tone for bank IPOs in Hong Kong

* Huishang Bank set to start trading on Nov 12

* Huishang prices IPO at HK$3.53/shr vs HK$3.47-HK$3.88 range

* Bank of Chongqing makes lacklustre debut on Wednesday

* IPOs seen as test cases for upcoming Chinese bank listings (Adds comments, valuation of Huishang’s IPO, underwriters)

By Elzio Barreto and Denny Thomas

HONG KONG, Nov 6 (Reuters) - Huishang Bank priced its IPO near the bottom of expectations and Bank of Chongqing made a lacklustre trading debut on Wednesday, setting a cautious tone for a series of stock sales by Chinese lenders in Hong Kong over the coming months.

Hong Kong’s first bank IPOs in three years are aimed at helping Chinese lenders bolster their balance sheets as bad debts show signs of increasing in the world’s second-biggest economy. The offers have been sold at discounts to their listed peers, but demand has been tepid as investors are less sanguine about the outlook of Chinese banks.

The focus now shifts to the Hong Kong listings planned by China Everbright Bank, Bank of Beijing and China Guangfa Bank, among others, in the next 12 months.

“Investors will always look at recent deals for reference, so certainly that will have some bearing on upcoming deals, unless the market sentiment improves,” said Christine Kuo, an analyst at Moody’s Investors Service in Hong Kong.

“There are quite a few concerns for Chinese banks in general, the most obvious one is whether their asset quality is going to weaken in line with slower economic growth,” she added.

Huishang Bank Corp Ltd priced its initial public offering at HK$3.53 per share, raising HK$9.21 billion ($1.2 billion), people familiar with the matter told Reuters. That was at the lower end of its HK$3.47-HK$3.88 indicative range.

The people declined to be identified because the information is not yet public.

Shares of Bank of Chongqing Co Ltd opened flat and traded as low as HK$5.91, below the IPO price of HK$6.00 per share. Chongqing had priced its offering below the midpoint of its marketing range, raising HK$4.25 billion ($548 million).

PRICE-TO-BOOK

The Huishang IPO price represents a forward price-to-book ratio of 0.95, and compares with the P/B of 0.86 at which Hong Kong-listed banks trade on average, according to Thomson Reuters data. The IPOs come at a time when the Hong Kong bank subindex is down 5.4 percent in 2013, after rallying 20.3 percent last year.

Still, Huishang marks the biggest listing in Hong Kong by a bank since Chongqing Rural Commercial Bank raised $1.7 billion in its IPO in September 2010, data showed.

Six cornerstone investors pledged to buy up to $639 million worth of shares in Huishang’s IPO, or about half of the deal size, which is well above the average of 30 percent for Hong Kong IPOs.

Mainland Chinese banks like Huishang, whose home city of Hefei has been described by The Economist magazine as having the fastest-growing metropolitan economy in the world, are waiting in line to tap capital markets.

The deals would add to the $6.2 billion in IPOs that financial services firms - including banks, insurers and brokerages - have raised in Asia Pacific so far in 2013, accounting for nearly one-quarter of all funds raised in the region from new listings.

Huishang offered 2.61 billion shares in the IPO. It is slated to debut on the Hong Kong stock exchange on Nov. 12.

BOC International, Citic Securities International , JPMorgan, Morgan Stanley and UBS AG were hired as sponsors of Huishang’s IPO.

Huishang also tapped another 14 banks, including China International Capital Corp (CICC), Citigroup, Guotai Junan Securities and Nomura, to help manage the offering as joint bookrunners.

The 19 banks working on the deal put it near the record 21 hired by China Galaxy Securities Co Ltd for its $1.1 billion listing in May, underscoring the highly competitive environment for investment banks in Hong Kong.

The underwriters stand to earn as much as $24 million from the Huishang IPO, the equivalent of up to 2 percent of the proceeds, in commissions and incentive fees. ($1 = 7.7518 Hong Kong dollars) (Additional reporting by Fiona Lau of IFR; Editing Chris Gallagher)