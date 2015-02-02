FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
BRIEF-Huiyuan Optical Communications plans to acquire technology & environment firm, and to issue shares in private placement
Sections
Featured
Why no city should want Amazon’s HQ2
Commentary
Why no city should want Amazon’s HQ2
Chaos and glitches: Covering Kenya's disputed election
Reuters Backstory
Chaos and glitches: Covering Kenya's disputed election
Myanmar says aid access to conflict area not blocked
World
Myanmar says aid access to conflict area not blocked
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Communications Equipment
February 2, 2015 / 6:10 AM / 3 years ago

BRIEF-Huiyuan Optical Communications plans to acquire technology & environment firm, and to issue shares in private placement

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Feb 2 (Reuters) - Sichuan Huiyuan Optical Communications Co Ltd

* Says plans to sell company’s assets, debts

* Says plans to acquire Jiangsu Fengye Technology & Environment Group Corporation Ltd for about 3.03 billion yuan ($484.09 million)

* Says plans to raise about 702.1 million yuan in private placement of shares

* Says shares have resumed trading on February 2

Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/1yshO5z; bit.ly/1EzwXct

Further company coverage: ($1 = 6.2592 Chinese yuan renminbi) (Reporting by Hong Kong newsrooms)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.