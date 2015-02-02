BRIEF-Huiyuan Optical Communications plans to acquire technology & environment firm, and to issue shares in private placement

Feb 2 (Reuters) - Sichuan Huiyuan Optical Communications Co Ltd

* Says plans to sell company’s assets, debts

* Says plans to acquire Jiangsu Fengye Technology & Environment Group Corporation Ltd for about 3.03 billion yuan ($484.09 million)

* Says plans to raise about 702.1 million yuan in private placement of shares

* Says shares have resumed trading on February 2

