Hindustan Unilever Q1 net profit more than doubles, beats forecast

MUMBAI, July 23 (Reuters) - Hindustan Unilever, the Indian unit of Anglo-Dutch Unilever Plc , said net profit for the first quarter more than doubled to 13.3 billion rupees ($240.88 million), after a one-time gain from sale of properties.

The largest Indian household products and consumer goods maker said on Monday its net profit rose 111 percent for the fiscal first quarter ended June 30 from 6.3 billion rupees a year earlier.

Analysts, on average, had expected a net profit of 6.94 billion rupees, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.