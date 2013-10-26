FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Hindustan Unilever Q2 net profit up 13 pct y/y
October 26, 2013 / 1:18 PM / 4 years ago

Hindustan Unilever Q2 net profit up 13 pct y/y

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MUMBAI, Oct 26 (Reuters) - Hindustan Unilever Ltd’s second-quarter net profit rose 13.2 percent year-on-year, the Indian unit of Anglo-Dutch Unilever Plc said in a statement on Saturday.

India’s largest manufacturer of household products and consumer goods made a net profit of 9.14 billion rupees ($148.39 million) in the quarter to end-September compared with a profit of 8.07 billion rupees in the same period a year ago.

Analysts had expected a net profit of 8.7 billion rupees for the quarter, according to Thomson Reuters Starmine Estimates.

