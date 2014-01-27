FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Hindustan Unilever Q3 net profit up 22 pct, beats forecasts
January 27, 2014 / 9:51 AM / 4 years ago

Hindustan Unilever Q3 net profit up 22 pct, beats forecasts

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MUMBAI, Jan 27 (Reuters) - Hindustan Unilever Ltd’s said on Monday its third-quarter net profit rose 22 percent year-on-year, beating analysts’ forecasts, even as its sales lagged estimates.

The Indian unit of Anglo-Dutch Unilever Plc said in a statement on Monday it had made a net profit of 10.6 billion Indian rupees ($169.63 million) in the quarter ending Dec. 31 compared to a profit of 8.7 billion rupees in the same period a year ago.

Sales at India’s largest manufacturer of household products and consumer goods rose 9.5 percent year-on-year to 70.4 billion rupees, slightly lower than estimates.

Analysts had expected a net profit of 9.3 billion rupees and net sales of 71.3 billion rupees for the quarter, according to Thomson Reuters Starmine Estimates.

