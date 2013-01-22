FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Hindustan Unilever Q3 profit up 16 pct, shares fall 5 pct
Sections
Featured
Trump meets storm victims, first responders
Puerto Rico
Trump meets storm victims, first responders
Foreign government code reviews 'problematic': official
Cyber Risk
Foreign government code reviews 'problematic': official
When women drive the story in Saudi Arabia
Reuters Backstory
When women drive the story in Saudi Arabia
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Consumer Electronics
January 22, 2013 / 10:01 AM / 5 years ago

Hindustan Unilever Q3 profit up 16 pct, shares fall 5 pct

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MUMBAI, Jan 22 (Reuters) - Hindustan Unilever Ltd, the Indian unit of Anglo-Dutch firm Unilever Plc , posted a 16 percent jump in third-quarter net profit, but low volume growth and a rise in royalty payments knocked its shares down as much as 5 percent.

India’s largest household and consumer goods maker posted net profit of 8.7 billion rupees ($161.7 million) for the quarter ended Dec. 31, up from 7.5 billion rupees a year earlier. Analysts had expected net profit of 8.8 billion rupees, according to Thomson Reuters Starmine Estimates.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.