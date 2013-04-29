FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Hindustan Unilever Q4 profit up 15 percent, beats forecast
Sections
Featured
Defiant Catalans vote on split from Spain despite crackdown
World
Defiant Catalans vote on split from Spain despite crackdown
Relief arriving to storm-ravaged rural areas: governor
Puerto Rico
Relief arriving to storm-ravaged rural areas: governor
When stock-picking, growth is what matters most
Exchange-traded funds
When stock-picking, growth is what matters most
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Consumer Electronics
April 29, 2013 / 8:41 AM / in 4 years

Hindustan Unilever Q4 profit up 15 percent, beats forecast

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MUMBAI, April 29 (Reuters) - Hindustan Unilever Ltd , the Indian unit of Anglo-Dutch Unilever Plc , beat market forecasts with a 15 percent increase in quarterly net profit.

India’s largest manufacturer of household products and consumer goods posted on Monday a net profit of 7.87 billion rupees ($144.7 million) for the fiscal fourth quarter ended March. 31, from 6.87 billion rupees a year earlier.

Analysts had expected a net profit of 7.6 billion rupees, according to Thomson Reuters Starmine Estimates.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.