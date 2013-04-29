Hindustan Unilever Q4 profit up 15 percent, beats forecast

MUMBAI, April 29 (Reuters) - Hindustan Unilever Ltd , the Indian unit of Anglo-Dutch Unilever Plc , beat market forecasts with a 15 percent increase in quarterly net profit.

India’s largest manufacturer of household products and consumer goods posted on Monday a net profit of 7.87 billion rupees ($144.7 million) for the fiscal fourth quarter ended March. 31, from 6.87 billion rupees a year earlier.

Analysts had expected a net profit of 7.6 billion rupees, according to Thomson Reuters Starmine Estimates.