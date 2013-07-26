FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Hindustan Unilever Q1 profit up 20 pct, shares fall
July 26, 2013 / 7:31 AM / 4 years ago

Hindustan Unilever Q1 profit up 20 pct, shares fall

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MUMBAI, July 26 (Reuters) - Hindustan Unilever Ltd, the Indian unit of Anglo-Dutch Unilever Plc , beat market forecasts with a 20 percent increase in quarterly net profit, but its shares fell over 5 percent as sales volumes disappointed investors.

India’s largest manufacturer of household products and consumer goods posted on Friday a net profit of 10.19 billion rupees ($172.36 million) for the quarter ended March 30, from an adjusted profit of 8.54 billion rupees a year ago. The adjusted profit is a median of estimates from 3 brokerages.

The company had reported an actual net profit of 13.3 billion rupees in the same period a year ago on the back of a one-time gain.

Analysts had expected a net profit of 8.7 billion rupees, according to Thomson Reuters Starmine Estimates.

