REFILE-Hindustan Unilever Q1 net profit rises 4 pct, beats estimates
July 28, 2014 / 9:31 AM / 3 years ago

REFILE-Hindustan Unilever Q1 net profit rises 4 pct, beats estimates

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Fixes formatting)

MUMBAI, July 28 (Reuters) - Hindustan Unilever Ltd on Monday said first-quarter net profit rose 4 percent on year, beating analyst estimates.

The Indian subsidiary of Anglo-Dutch parent Unilever made a net profit of 10.57 billion rupees ($175.9 million) for the three months ended June 30, from 10.19 billion rupees in the same period a year earlier.

Sales by India’s largest manufacturer of household products and consumer goods rose 13 percent to 75.7 billion rupees.

Analysts had estimated net profit of 9.66 billion rupees and net sales of 74.3 billion rupees, according to Thomson Reuters StarMine.

$1=60.0900 Indian rupees Reporting by Nandita Bose; Editing by Christopher Cushing

