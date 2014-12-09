FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Hulu to offer select Discovery shows from Jan. 1
#Market News
December 9, 2014 / 2:30 PM / 3 years ago

Hulu to offer select Discovery shows from Jan. 1

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Dec 9 (Reuters) - Television streaming website Hulu said it partnered with Discovery Communications Inc to offer select shows such as MythBusters, The Little Couple, Treehouse Masters and How It’s Made in the United States from Jan. 1.

Hulu also received exclusive rights for Emmy Award-winning Deadliest Catch, it said in a blog on Tuesday. (bit.ly/1qpthEF)

The website, which offers next-day repeats of shows on broadcast TV networks ABC, Fox and NBC, competes with services such as Netflix Inc and Amazon.com Inc’s Prime Instant Video.

Hulu, owned by Walt Disney Co, Twenty-First Century Fox Inc and Comcast Corp, offers free movies and TV shows through advertising-supported Hulu.com and charges $8 a month for additional shows through Hulu Plus. (Reporting By Sai Sachin R in Bengaluru; Editing by Don Sebastian)

