Hulu takes its own shows international
March 12, 2012 / 3:25 PM / 6 years ago

Hulu takes its own shows international

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

March 12 (Reuters) - Video website Hulu has taken the latest step toward becoming a full-fledged TV network by striking a deal to distribute its original shows outside the United States.

The deal allows FremantleMedia Enterprises to distribute Hulu’s original shows, including the Morgan Spurlock documentary “A Day In The Life,” in international markets to both broadcasters and online video sites.

Hulu, which predominantly carries programming licensed from its major broadcaster owners, last year started carrying its own original programs in partnership with a number of producers.

Hulu is owned by Comcast Corp’s NBC Universal, News Corp, Walt Disney Co and Providence Equity Partners.

The company recently began showing its first scripted series, the political drama “Battleground,” and plans a travel series called “Up to Speed” for this summer.

FME is a unit of German media company RTL Group, which is controlled by Bertelsmann AG.

