Disney, Fox, NBCUniversal to invest $750 mln in Hulu

July 12 (Reuters) - Twenty-First Century Fox Inc, NBCUniversal and Walt Disney Co said they would invest $750 million in streaming video site Hulu and maintain their stakes in the company.

The companies said they had “meaningful conversations” with potential partners and buyers but decided to stay with Hulu.

Hulu has attracted three bids of over $1 billion from suitors including a partnership of AT&T Inc and Chernin Group, the Wall Street Journal reported earlier this month, citing people familiar with the matter.