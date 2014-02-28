FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Nippon TV to buy Hulu Service in Japan
Sections
Featured
Uber backed by more than 500,000 in London ban
BUSINESS
Uber backed by more than 500,000 in London ban
Survivalists stock up as disasters roil the planet
U.S.
Survivalists stock up as disasters roil the planet
The fate of trillions of dollars rests on 30 minutes with the Fed
Reuters Backstory
The fate of trillions of dollars rests on 30 minutes with the Fed
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
February 28, 2014 / 2:15 AM / 4 years ago

Nippon TV to buy Hulu Service in Japan

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Feb 27 (Reuters) - Nippon Television Network Corp said it will buy Hulu LLC’s Japan business to offer video-on-demand to viewers.

Hulu is an online video on demand service that launched in 2008 in the United States and is a joint venture between NBCUniversal, 21st Century Fox, and The Walt Disney Co.

The company launched its Japan service in September 2011 and currently offers subscriptions for unlimited viewing of content on internet-connected devices such as TVs, PCs, tablets, smartphones and gaming consoles, for about 980 yen ($9.60) per month.

“In addition to terrestrial broadcasting and BS/CS broadcasting, Nippon TV is looking forward to succeeding Hulu’s business as a new path to deliver content through the Internet,” Yoshio Okubo, president, Nippon TV said.

Under the agreement, Hulu will license its brand and technology to a subsidiary of Nippon TV and provide support services for Hulu Japan’s video-on-demand service under the Hulu brand, Nippon said in a statement.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.