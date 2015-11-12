FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Hulu in talks to sell stake to Time Warner - WSJ
November 12, 2015 / 9:31 PM / 2 years ago

Hulu in talks to sell stake to Time Warner - WSJ

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Nov 12 (Reuters) - Hulu is looking to sell a stake to Time Warner Inc in talks that would value the video-streaming service provider at above $5 billion, The Wall Street Journal reported.

The talks include cash investment and content licensing, the Journal reported, citing people familiar with the matter. (on.wsj.com/1lm7XhX)

Time Warner would be an equal stakeholder with other current Hulu owners, the newspaper reported.

Time Warner declined to comment, while Hulu was not immediately available to comment.

Reporting by Sruthi Shankar in Bengaluru

