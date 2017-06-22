By Caroline Humer
NEW YORK Humana Inc will not return to
the individual insurance market after it exits the Obamacare
exchanges this year, a market that Republicans are trying to
repeal and replace through new legislation, Humana's top
executive said on Thursday.
Republicans in the U.S. Senate released a draft of their
bill to undo Obamacare, officially called the Affordable Care
Act, which reshapes the individual insurance market and the
Medicaid program for the poor and reduces taxes.
"This is just not a business that we will be good at,"
Humana CEO Bruce Broussard said in an interview, emphasizing
that the company, the No. 4 U.S. health insurer, does best
managing Medicare Advantage healthcare for older people and the
disabled, its specialty.
"No matter what they do in Washington, we are not going to
go back in. And we've had a lot of people ask us from Washington
D.C. if we would go back in and we've said no, it's not there,"
he said.
Humana in February announced that it was leaving the
individual market, where earlier this year it said it had more
than 100,000 customers in Obamacare plans in 11 states. Its
departure threatened to leave some counties in some states, such
as Tennessee, with no individual insurance choices in 2018.
Other insurers, including Aetna Inc., also pulled
out of the exchanges for 2018, while Anthem Inc has
mostly pulled out of 3 states and remained in 11 others for next
year. Other insurers, like Medicaid specialist Centene Corp
and small insurer Oscar Health have said they will
expand.
AFTER AETNA
Broussard, speaking to Reuters in one of his first
interviews since the deal to be bought by Aetna was terminated
earlier this year due to antitrust concerns, declined to comment
on recent Wall Street analyst research notes raising the company
as a takeover target for rival Cigna Corp.
Cigna CEO David Cordani said on Tuesday in an interview that
it was interested in growing its Medicare Advantage business,
but declined to comment on the specific possibility of buying
Humana.
Broussard said that if the company were to look at any
deals, it would be doing it with the expectation that the
Justice Department would use the same parameters it did under
the Obama administration. Some Wall Street analysts have
speculated that the Trump administration might be friendlier to
an insurance deal.
"If we were to evaluate a transaction, we would do so under
the old environment, because we know that," he said.
