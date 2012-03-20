FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
UPDATE 1-Humana partners with Medicaid provider
#Market News
March 20, 2012 / 10:00 PM / 6 years ago

UPDATE 1-Humana partners with Medicaid provider

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

March 20 (Reuters) - Health insurer Humana Inc has formed a strategic alliance with CareSource, a non-profit health plan, to offer coordinated care for Medicare and Medicaid beneficiaries, the companies said Tuesday.

Financial terms of the alliance were not disclosed.

Humana is one of the largest providers of Medicare health insurance plans for the elderly, with more than 5 million members enrolled in Medicare medical plans and stand-alone prescription drug plans.

CareSource has more than 900,000 members enrolled in Medicaid, the federal health program for the poor. Its members are primarily in Ohio and Michigan.

The arrangement will enable both companies to better manage care for people who qualify for both programs, and will involve a level of risk-sharing, they said.

