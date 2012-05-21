FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
UPDATE 2-Humana cuts outlook on hospital lawsuit settlement
May 21, 2012 / 3:50 PM / in 5 years

UPDATE 2-Humana cuts outlook on hospital lawsuit settlement

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

* Hospitals accuse insurer of underpaying for services

* Expects to spend $45 million to resolve lawsuit

* Shares rise 1.4 percent in afternoon trade

May 21 (Reuters) - Humana Inc cut its earnings forecasts on Monday, citing the costs from resolving a lawsuit by a group of hospitals over reimbursement rates by its military division for outpatient services.

The company expects to incur an expense of about $45 million, or 17 cents per share, in the second quarter to resolve the lawsuit in federal court in Florida.

Humana cut its second-quarter earnings per share forecast to a range of $1.98 to $2.08 from $2.15 to $2.25, and its full-year outlook to $7.38 to $7.58 from $7.55 to $7.75.

About 300 hospitals represented by Sacred Heart Health System Inc, Tenet Healthcare Corp and other operators accused Humana’s military healthcare division of breaching reimbursement agreements for non-surgical outpatient services, according to court documents.

Shares of Humana were up $1, or 1.3 percent, at $75.52 in afternoon trading on the New York Stock Exchange.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
