FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Swedish care provider Humana valued at $400 mln in IPO
Sections
“Everything in the house is history”
Hurricane Harvey
“Everything in the house is history”
Big companies take reins on ethically sourced foods
How fair is our food?
Big companies take reins on ethically sourced foods
California lawmakers block Mojave water bill, Cadiz surges
ENERGY & ENVIRONMENT
California lawmakers block Mojave water bill, Cadiz surges
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
March 22, 2016 / 7:20 AM / a year ago

Swedish care provider Humana valued at $400 mln in IPO

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

STOCKHOLM, March 22 (Reuters) - Swedish care provider Humana priced its initial public offering (IPO) at the top end of an indicative range, giving it a market value of 3.3 billion crowns ($401 million) ahead of its market debut on Tuesday, it said in a statement.

The price was set at 62 crowns per share, compared with an indicative range of 54-62 crowns, said the company, which had sales of 5.6 billion crowns last year.

Humana’s IPO is the second on the main list of the Stockholm bourse this year and comes after last week’s debut of electrical installation firm Garo.

Carnegie and SEB led the offering of Humana, whose largest shareholder is private equity fund Argan Capital.

The value of shares sold in the offering will be 887 million crowns if an over-allotment option is exercised in full, Humana said.

$1 = 8.2232 Swedish crowns Reporting by Sven Nordenstam; Editing by Mark Potter

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.