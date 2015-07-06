FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
July 6, 2015 / 1:46 PM / 2 years ago

Aetna CEO says built expectations for asset sales into deal

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

NEW YORK, July 6 (Reuters) - Aetna Inc Chief Executive Officer Mark Bertolini said on Monday the U.S. health insurer had structured its proposed acquisition of Humana Inc with “conservative” expectations around possible asset sales.

“We took a conservative view of what we would need to divest,” Bertolini said during an investor conference call.

Aetna announced plans for a $37 billion acquisition, or about $230 a share, of its smaller rival on Friday.

Aetna shares fell $7.59, or 6 percent, to $117.61 early on Monday, while Humana rose $2.75, or 1.4, percent to $190. (Reporting by Caroline Humer; Editing by Bernadette Baum)

