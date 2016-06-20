FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
California regulator approves Aetna-Humana deal with conditions
June 20, 2016 / 5:05 PM / a year ago

California regulator approves Aetna-Humana deal with conditions

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

NEW YORK, June 20 (Reuters) - The California Department of Managed Health Care approved Aetna Inc's acquisition of Humana Inc with conditions that it says will control health care costs in the state, such as minimum premium rate increases in the small group HMO business and about $50 million in community investments.

The managed health care department's director, Shelley Rouillard, has regulatory oversight for the deal in California. She said in a statement that Aetna has also committed to keeping key functions and operations in the state. (Reporting by Caroline Humer and Diane Bartz; Editing by Chris Reese)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
